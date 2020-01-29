Sponsored Content
In association with British Home Awards

The British Homes Awards 2020: now open for entry

29 January 2020

Honouring every aspect of housebuilding from one-off houses to major developments, the British Homes Awards celebrate excellence in British homebuilding.

With categories ranging from interiors to landscaping, these awards give all those involved in housebuilding the opportunity to demonstrate best practice and innovation to their peers and competitors.

There are multiple options to enter, from one-off builds to large developments and from planning process to interior design and judges will be looking for entries that demonstrate innovation in design and delivery, originality, value for money and essentially how a design brief has been brought to life.

The first entry deadline is 28 May and the full category list with details about how to enter can be found at www.britishhomesawards.co.uk

This year the Awards celebration moves to London’s prestigious Park Lane. The Hilton on Park Lane will welcome guests from the UK’s housebuilding community for an afternoon of celebration and networking on 7 October 2020.

Key dates:

Standard deadline: Thursday 28 May 2020
Final deadline: Thursday 11 June 2020
Shortlist announced: July 2020
Awards ceremony: Wednesday 7 October 2020


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Follow Us:
Planning Jobs