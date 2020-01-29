The British Homes Awards 2020: now open for entry

With categories ranging from interiors to landscaping, these awards give all those involved in housebuilding the opportunity to demonstrate best practice and innovation to their peers and competitors.

There are multiple options to enter, from one-off builds to large developments and from planning process to interior design and judges will be looking for entries that demonstrate innovation in design and delivery, originality, value for money and essentially how a design brief has been brought to life.

The first entry deadline is 28 May and the full category list with details about how to enter can be found at www.britishhomesawards.co.uk

This year the Awards celebration moves to London’s prestigious Park Lane. The Hilton on Park Lane will welcome guests from the UK’s housebuilding community for an afternoon of celebration and networking on 7 October 2020.

Key dates:



Standard deadline: Thursday 28 May 2020

Final deadline: Thursday 11 June 2020

Shortlist announced: July 2020

Awards ceremony: Wednesday 7 October 2020