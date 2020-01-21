Martin Kingston QC announces retirement from legal practice

Kingston, a regular fixture in the top five of Planning's annual Planning Law Survey of the UK's most highly-rated barristers, was called to the bar in 1972.

He joined 5 Fountain Court - now No 5 Barristers Chambers - in Birmingham and was appointed a Queen's Counsel in 1992, becoming head of the No5 planning and public law group in 1997.

Over recent years, Kingston has been involved with nuclear power station proposals at Hinkley Point in Somerset and Wylfa in north Wales.

He has also worked on new settlement proposals in a variety of locations including Leeds, Oxfordshire, Harlow, Bristol, Sussex; a strategic rail freight interchange; and a new motor museum in the Cotswolds.

Kingston told Planning that he was retiring with the exception of some ongoing work related to Heathrow Airport litigation.

Kingston took the top spot in last year’s Planning Law Survey barristers’ listings. He was placed in joint second place in the 2018 listings.

In total, Kingston has made 16 top three appearances in the survey, coming first four times.

An interview with Kingston in 2007 can be found here.

A retrospective of the Planning Law Survey over its first two decades can be found here.