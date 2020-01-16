Conference to examine planning for housing challenges in North and Midlands

16 January 2020 by Michael Donnelly

A conference focusing on how to get more homes allocated, permitted and delivered in the North and Midlands of England is due to take place in Manchester in March.

Manchester: conference to take place in March (Filip Patock, Flickr)
Planning For Housing North & Midlands 2020, organised by Planning, is due to take place at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester on March 19th.

The event will provide an opportunity to share best practice, learn success strategies from key case studies, and develop strategies for overcoming challenges that stall housing projects in the North and Midlands.

Speakers confirmed to speak at the event so far include:

  • Louise Wyman, design lead, West Midlands Combined Authority
  • Ian Fletcher, director of policy, British Property Federation
  • Andy von Bradsky, head of architecture, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
  • Georgia Siora, managing director, Warwick Economics & Development
  • Carol Matthews CBE CEO and chair, Riverside and H4N (Homes for the North)
  • Ian Macleod, director for inclusive growth, Birmingham City Council

For more information and to book your place, click here.


