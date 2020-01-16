Conference to examine planning for housing challenges in North and Midlands

Planning For Housing North & Midlands 2020, organised by Planning, is due to take place at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester on March 19th.



The event will provide an opportunity to share best practice, learn success strategies from key case studies, and develop strategies for overcoming challenges that stall housing projects in the North and Midlands.



Speakers confirmed to speak at the event so far include:

Louise Wyman, design lead, West Midlands Combined Authority

Ian Fletcher, director of policy, British Property Federation

Andy von Bradsky, head of architecture, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Georgia Siora, managing director, Warwick Economics & Development

Carol Matthews CBE CEO and chair, Riverside and H4N (Homes for the North)

Ian Macleod, director for inclusive growth, Birmingham City Council

For more information and to book your place, click here.