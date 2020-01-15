SOS allows London tall buildings against recommendation

The secretary of state has disagreed with his own inspector's recommendation in a recovered appeal in east London and allowed a tall building, mixed-use redevelopment, citing differences in the weight afforded the harms and benefits of the proposal when compared to an extant fallback permission at the site. The proposal comprised 1,524 residential units, shops, offices, flexible workspaces, financial and professional services, restaurants and cafes, drinking establishments and community uses.