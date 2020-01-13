City of London chief planner to step down

In a statement, the corporation said that Hampson’s local government career began at Surrey County Council, then in the London boroughs of Islington and Kensington and Chelsea where she headed the development team before joining the City of London Corporation in 1989.



In addition to her role at the corporation, the statement said Hampson has also been involved in the Association of London Borough Planning Officers as well as other pan-London bodies.



In 2017, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to planning in London.



The corporation said that notable City of London planning projects Hampson had been involved with, include: the introduction of the UK’s first ‘wind guidelines’; 'The Gherkin' at 30 St Mary Axe; The Heron Tower; the eastern cluster of towers, including 122 Leadenhall St, 22 Bishopsgate (the largest office building in Europe), 6-8 Bishopsgate, and 1 Leadenhall St; One New Change.



Hampson said: "It has been a privilege to work on so many iconic projects over the last three decades, supported by such talented and inspirational people both within my team and across the City Corporation. I am proud to see the realisation of our vision of a City that works for residents, workers and visitors.



"I have an enduring interest in the city’s continued evolution and its role within London and look forward to life’s opportunities."



The corporation said it has initiated the recruitment process to replace Hampson.