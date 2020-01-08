Landscaping insufficient to outweigh loss of verdant setting

A mixed-use retail and commercial scheme straddling the development limits of a settlement in Cumbria was refused not for the loss of saved employment land at part of the site, but for the loss of extensive vegetation as a result of the proposal which the inspector held formed an integral part of the verdant approach to the setting of the town. The proposal comprised a non-food retail unit with external garden centre, employment unit, access, customer car parking and landscaping.