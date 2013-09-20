Mapped: Community Infrastructure Levy (updated 1.12.22)

Map: CIL status
Use the map below to view the status of your local council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) proposals.
The map above was last updated on 1 December 2022 and is based on CIL data compiled for Planning's CIL Watch blog. Gaps appear where local authorities have yet to publish CIL proposals for consultation. For full data, including details of retail and commercial rates, as well as links to charging schedule documents, visit Planning's 'Who's Charging What?' page here. National Parks are not displayed on this map. They are separate charging authorities - local authorities are not the charging authority for land within a National Park's boundary.
COLOUR KEY
Green: Local authority already charging CIL
Yellow: Examination report published
Orange: Charging schedule submitted for examination
Blue: Draft charging schedule published for consultation
Red: Preliminary draft charging schedule published for consultation
CIL map: Residential charges
Use the map below to view the maximum residential charges set out in local authorities' charging schedules.
The map above was last updated on 1 December 2022 and is based on CIL data compiled for Planning's CIL Watch blog.
The darker the shading, the higher the maximum charge for residential development.