Mapped: Community Infrastructure Levy (updated 1.12.22)

Map: CIL status

Use the map below to view the status of your local council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) proposals.

The map above was last updated on 1 December 2022 and is based on CIL data compiled for Planning's CIL Watch blog. Gaps appear where local authorities have yet to publish CIL proposals for consultation. For full data, including details of retail and commercial rates, as well as links to charging schedule documents, visit Planning's 'Who's Charging What?' page here. National Parks are not displayed on this map. They are separate charging authorities - local authorities are not the charging authority for land within a National Park's boundary.

COLOUR KEY

Green: Local authority already charging CIL

Yellow: Examination report published

Orange: Charging schedule submitted for examination

Blue: Draft charging schedule published for consultation

Red: Preliminary draft charging schedule published for consultation

CIL map: Residential charges

Use the map below to view the maximum residential charges set out in local authorities' charging schedules.

COLOUR KEY



The darker the shading, the higher the maximum charge for residential development.