Mapped: Community Infrastructure Levy (updated 1.12.22)

1 December 2022

More than 200 local authorities in England and Wales have published Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) plans for consultation. Use the interactive maps below to view councils' progress in implementing CIL and the rates they are proposing to charge.

Map: CIL status

Use the map below to view the status of your local council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) proposals.

The map above was last updated on 1 December 2022 and is based on CIL data compiled for Planning's CIL Watch blog. Gaps appear where local authorities have yet to publish CIL proposals for consultation. For full data, including details of retail and commercial rates, as well as links to charging schedule documents, visit Planning's 'Who's Charging What?' page here. National Parks are not displayed on this map. They are separate charging authorities - local authorities are not the charging authority for land within a National Park's boundary.

COLOUR KEY

Green: Local authority already charging CIL

Yellow: Examination report published

Orange: Charging schedule submitted for examination

Blue: Draft charging schedule published for consultation

Red: Preliminary draft charging schedule published for consultation

CIL map: Residential charges

Use the map below to view the maximum residential charges set out in local authorities' charging schedules.

The map above was last updated on 1 December 2022 and is based on CIL data compiled for Planning's CIL Watch blog.

Gaps appear where local authorities have yet to publish CIL proposals for consultation. For full data, including details of retail and commercial rates, as well as links to charging schedule documents, visit Planning's 'Who's Charging What?' page here. National Parks are not displayed on this map. They are separate charging authorities - local authorities are not the charging authority for land within a National Park's boundary.

COLOUR KEY

The darker the shading, the higher the maximum charge for residential development.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?