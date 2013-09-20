Mapped: core strategy progress data (updated 12.04.2023)

Map: council core strategy status

Use the map below to view the current status of your council's core strategy, according to Planning Inspectorate figures.

This map was last updated on 12 April, 2023 and is based on regularly updated figures published by the Planning Inspectorate.

COLOUR KEY

The deeper the shade of red, the further a council has progressed with its core strategy. Click on a council to view the status of its core strategy. Councils shaded in grey do not have a core strategy in place, according to the Planning Inspectorate's data.

Data: council core strategy status

The table below shows the Planning Inspectorate's latest data on core strategy coverage in England.

This data was last updated 1 December 2022.

Map: National Park local plan progress

Use the map below to view the current status of your council's core strategy, according to Planning Inspectorate figures.

This map was last updated on 30 June 2022 and is based on regularly updated figures published by the Planning Inspectorate.

COLOUR KEY

The deeper the shade of red, the further a local planning authority has progressed with its core strategy. Click on a National Park to view the status of its core strategy. Authorities shaded in grey do not have a core strategy in place, according to the Planning Inspectorate's data.

Data: National Park core strategy status

The table below shows the Planning Inspectorate's latest data on National Park core strategy coverage in England.