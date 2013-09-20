Mapped: neighbourhood plans (updated 1.12.22)

Use the map below to view how many applications from bodies wishing to take on neighbourhood planning powers have been received by local planning authorities in England, according to data compiled by Planning magazine.

This map was last updated on 1 December 2022.

COLOUR KEY

The deeper the shade of red, the more neighbourhood planning applications a council has received. Click on a council to see how many applications it has received, the names of the parish councils or community groups that have applied and how many applications have been approved. Councils shaded in grey have not had any applications, according to the data.

Data: neighbourhood planning activity

The table below shows the Planning magazine's latest data on neighbourhood planning activity in England.

