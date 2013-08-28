DCP section update details

The following document lets you know the latest date that text within a DCP section or group of sub-sections could have been last updated.

Please be aware that this document only gives the latest date that a section or group of sections was last updated and sometimes only some text within that group of sections would be updated at the date given.

If you need to know the actual date that a particular section or even paragraph of text was last updated then please contact us on 01452 835820 or email dcs@haymarket.com



